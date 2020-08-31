Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.