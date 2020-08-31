Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 63.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 707,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,641,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.07. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.53 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.