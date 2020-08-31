Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

