Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $1,612,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NYSE:BKR opened at $14.80 on Monday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

