Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 123,939 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,939 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Avantor by 17.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 116.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

AVTR stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,007,477 shares of company stock worth $800,120,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.