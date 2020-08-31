Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 25,127 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aramark by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Aramark by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

