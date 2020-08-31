Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 6,865 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Saia worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Saia by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $891,595 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37. Saia Inc has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $136.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.