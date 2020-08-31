Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,036 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,491,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

