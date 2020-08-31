Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -197.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

