Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 120,152 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Entegris by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

