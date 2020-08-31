Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,447 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after acquiring an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after acquiring an additional 318,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $13,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

