Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,543 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 213,939 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,342 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $4,028,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 376.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

NYSE:PBH opened at $36.99 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.