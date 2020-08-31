Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,353 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $225.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

