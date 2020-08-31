New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $104.47 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after buying an additional 1,653,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

