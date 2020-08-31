New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $149.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

