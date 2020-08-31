New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 241,678 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 863.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,678 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Momo worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Momo by 591.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 72,022 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Momo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.