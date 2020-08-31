Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,176,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,217,304 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,675,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 861,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 525,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 11,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 525,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 520,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NR opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.92. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.