Nimiq Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and $1.59 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,633.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.03744471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.02335612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00522788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00797429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00686908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00056698 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,273,548,629 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,548,629 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

