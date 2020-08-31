Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 2,204,964 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.83% of Anthem worth $1,184,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

