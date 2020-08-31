Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,276,882 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of salesforce.com worth $420,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 73,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 54.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $272.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,067,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,066. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $278.28. The company has a market cap of $245.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,094,423,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,776 shares of company stock valued at $143,971,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

