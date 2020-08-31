Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,730,648 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.52% of Xilinx worth $364,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.