Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,117,981 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.69% of McKesson worth $657,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

