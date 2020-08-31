Nordea Investment Management AB Has $283.78 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.69% of Biogen worth $283,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Biogen by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,443. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.67 and a 200 day moving average of $297.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

