Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 337,121 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $930,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,634.18. 1,499,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,641. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,659.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,533.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,389.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

