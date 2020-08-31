Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.04% of Chubb worth $589,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 390.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 283.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 715,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 528,945 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 72,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,142. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

