NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.70. 299,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.61.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

