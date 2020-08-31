Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NVMI opened at $53.84 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.