Novacoin (NVC) Reaches Market Cap of $532,841.78

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $532,841.78 and approximately $1,674.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00061913 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,838.66 or 1.01767034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001453 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00167482 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.