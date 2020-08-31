NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.36% of NOW worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 145,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in NOW by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

DNOW stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

