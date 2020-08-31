NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $525.92

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $525.92 and last traded at $525.91, with a volume of 13428900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $505.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,724,586. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

