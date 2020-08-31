Nyzo (NYZO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.77 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 104.7% against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00004412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co.

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

