Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 132,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $24,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,031,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,460,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,493,000 after buying an additional 1,298,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

