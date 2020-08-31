Onix (ONX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,898.93

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Onix has a market capitalization of $24,898.93 and $25.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Onix has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Onix coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006089 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Onix

ONX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

