Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in WEX by 42.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in WEX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $164.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

