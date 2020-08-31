Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $100.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

