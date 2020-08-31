Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Crane by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

