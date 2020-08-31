Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,155 shares of company stock worth $972,405 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $65.41.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

