Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,943 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 86,508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 438.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 487,926 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.46 and a beta of 1.65. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

