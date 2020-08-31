Ormeus Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $549,888.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $549,888.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinbe, C-CEX and CoinBene. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00140230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.01659037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00199058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00178275 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00185276 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Bibox, C-CEX, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

