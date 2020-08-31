OTOCASH (OTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. OTOCASH has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $599.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OTOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Altilly and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OTOCASH Token Profile

OTOCASH (CRYPTO:OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial. The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io.

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OTOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

