PAC Global (PAC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, TOPBTC and Graviex. PAC Global has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $2,979.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006089 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, YoBit, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, P2PB2B, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

