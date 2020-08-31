Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.06 million and $149.19 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BitMart, OKCoin and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000571 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Crex24, BigONE, KuCoin, TOKOK, ABCC, Bittrex, DigiFinex, CoinEx, MXC, OKCoin, Coinall, BW.com, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Gate.io, Bitrue, DDEX, OKEx, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, P2PB2B, Coinbit, FCoin, WazirX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, BitMart, Iquant, Kyber Network, SouthXchange, C2CX, Bit-Z, BitMax, CoinBene, CoinPlace and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

