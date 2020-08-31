Payfair Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $23,569.72 and $826.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $686.22 or 0.05903001 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00017616 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.