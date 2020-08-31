Peony Market Capitalization Hits $123,078.42 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Peony has a total market cap of $123,078.42 and approximately $8,721.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,485,832 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366,004 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

