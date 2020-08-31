Petrofac’s (PFC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.64 ($3.78).

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of LON:PFC traded up GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 161 ($2.10). 1,877,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.16. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460.30 ($6.01). The firm has a market cap of $556.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

In other news, insider David Davies purchased 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, for a total transaction of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.