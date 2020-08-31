Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1,243.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,891 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $50,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $79.79. 3,119,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,066. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

