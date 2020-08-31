Phoenixcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $789,689.29 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $789,689.29 and $2,367.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,813,112 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

