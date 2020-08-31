Pinduoduo (PDD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) recently:

8/28/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/24/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Pinduoduo had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $71.00 to $85.10. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/28/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

7/25/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

7/21/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/14/2020 – Pinduoduo had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PDD stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

