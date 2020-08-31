PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,208. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.97.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.