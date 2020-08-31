Polis Market Capitalization Achieves $6.96 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00006083 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange. Polis has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $13,756.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polis has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.